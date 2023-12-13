Are you ready for the return of Cabarela because they are back at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this week?
The organiser said: “We’re not sure how, what or who yet... but we’ll be there, with bells on! For those of you who’ve been before... we’ll see you there!
“For those of you who haven’t been, this is a cabaret night in the company of: the three little pigs in sequin blankets, Sorela; the cauliflower cheese nobody’s sure has its place in a Christmas dinner, Hywel Pitts; the sprouts (you either want a plate full, chestnuts and all, or not even one), Divas a Diceds.
“And who knows what else we might find rotting at the bottom of our stocking… Ho Ho Hooosanna to the best time of the year!”
Join Cabarela in the Great Hall on Thursday, 21 December at 7.30pm.