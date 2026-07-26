‘Calendar Girls – The Musical’ at Aberystwyth Arts Centre opens this week, and theatregoers are in for a treat.
The show, written by Tim Firth, Juliette Towhidi and Take That’s Gary Barlow, is based on the film and play of the same name in which we meet the women of the Women’s Institute in Knapely, Yorkshire. They are an eclectic crew and we get fascinating glimpse into the lives of each of them.
Friendships deepen when one of the women, Annie, reveals husband John has cancer. His death spurs the women into action when her Chris and 10 members of the WI band together in an effort to raise money to purchase a new, comfortable sofa for the hospital visitor’s lounge. Their plan? To create a calendar of pictures of themselves doing traditional WI activities, such as baking and knitting…nude!
The true story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon, a star-studded movie, a West End play and countless calendars!
The award-winning musical is packed with unforgettable songs, big laughs, and moments that will tug at your heartstrings. It's a joyous musical celebration of how a group of ordinary ladies from Yorkshire achieved something absolutely extraordinary. Bring your friends along for a guaranteed great night out at the theatre.
The show is directed by Richard Cheshire who has been at the helm of many Aberystwyth Arts Centre Summer Season shows and the annual Wardens’ pantomime.
Talking about his favourite part of the show, he said: “It has to be when the girls decide that they are going to go for it with the calendar and they are preparing with the photographer to take the shots.”
‘Calendar Girls – The Musical’ is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 7-29 August, with performances from Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm and matinees Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday matinees at at 2pm.
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