I first met Gillian when I performed with her in ‘Brassed Off’ at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in 2023. I was part of the community cast joining the professional summer season actors that year. Gillian instantly reached out to offer support and advice and, I’m honoured to say, has kept in touch with me ever since. We meet when schedules allow, often catching up at the arts centre or in town, and I drop her a message when I see her on TV in one of her many roles, including those great episodes of ‘Gavin and Stacey’.