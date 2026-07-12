Lampeter actress Gillian Elisa is entertaining London this summer in the world premiere of ‘Pride’.
Based on the award-winning film of the same name, the new British musical sees Gillian take on the role of Gwen at the National Theatre, a role I was lucky to see her play when the show previewed at Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre earlier this year.
I first met Gillian when I performed with her in ‘Brassed Off’ at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in 2023. I was part of the community cast joining the professional summer season actors that year. Gillian instantly reached out to offer support and advice and, I’m honoured to say, has kept in touch with me ever since. We meet when schedules allow, often catching up at the arts centre or in town, and I drop her a message when I see her on TV in one of her many roles, including those great episodes of ‘Gavin and Stacey’.
I saw Gillian in ‘Branwen Dadeni’ when it toured to Aberystwyth, and Gillian always supports her friend, director Richard Cheshire, and the Wardens Theatre Company – which I am a member of – by coming to see our pantomime every year. So when I heard Gillian was going to be in ‘Pride’ in Cardiff I jumped at the chance to go, and I am so glad I did. Gillian and the entire cast and crew delivered a triumph of a show.
This inspiring true story is set during the 1984 miners’ strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in south Wales. Two communities unite and set aside their differences in this incredible show, which has been turned into a musical with original songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition.
Speaking about the production, Gillian said: “I am really enjoying it, and I have never worked so hard in my life.
“I’m the eldest in the cast. I play Gwen and I am having a ball. The part is just right for me.
“Menna Trussler played the part in the film and I lover her interpretation. We know women like Gwen!
“I seem to be needed in shows like these, that go back to the Miners’ Strike in the 1980s, similar to ‘Brassed Off’ and to ‘Billy Elliot’ when I played the crazy grandma.”
Gillian starred in the West End musical, ’Billy Elliot’, and is thrilled to be back in London with ‘Pride’.
“The cast are great, and so is the director, Matthew Warchus, who is very, very detailed and a lovely person to work with,” Gillian added.
“The previews went very well in Cardiff. We had standing ovations every night! I’ve never seen anything like it. What can I say? I’m a lucky girl!”
Commenting on the opening night in London, Gillian said: “It was knockout! We’ve picked up where we left off in Cardiff and there was a standing ovation at the end!
‘Pride’ will play at the National Theatre until 12 September.
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