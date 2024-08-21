Cambrian Harp School students have completed a concert tour of the UK aboard the Regal Princess.
They started on 9 August with a concert in the cathedral in Cobh.
A showcase at the Ucheldre Centre, Holyhead for international cruise passengers taught them about Welsh Culture.
An overnight run to Northern Ireland followed where they learnt O Carolan tunes with Causeway Harp School before performing at the Giants Causeway Visitor centre.
They went to Glasgow to learn about piping. This was followed with a trip to the Edinburgh Tattoo.
Next stop was Kirkwall, Orkney for a Welsh music concert in St Magnus Cathedral.
For their final concert, at St Cecilia’s Hall in Edinburgh as part of the Fringe, they were joined by famous Aberystwyth harpist Harriet Earis for an afternoon concert.
The students also toured Edinburgh university’s musical instrument collection and ran daily harp courses for new students. Over 20 adult learners achieved Ofqual recognised Step 1 Harp.
Plans are afoot for a 2025 tour.