Calling all would be detectives for the Great British Bump Off at the Marine?
Do you have what it takes to crack the case and find the Marine murderer?
Behind every murder there are a million secrets! And they will be revealed in the Murder Mystery night at the Marine Hotel, Aberystwyth on Friday, 5 July.
Looking at TV schedules, detective fiction and cookery-based programmes are extremely popular and this evening combines both with the murder happening on the set of the Great British Bake Off.
Organisers aren’t promising that Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith themselves will be there, but the cast of local actors will be just as entertaining and scathing!
Murder is probably the worst crime any person can commit against another – it is full of drama, full of consequences, it changes the lives of so many people, which is why, of course, we are fascinated by it. Modern detective fiction is often attributed to Edgar Allan Poe’s story, “The Murder in the Rue Morgue” written in 1844, and there have been so many great authors who have continued the tradition of allowing us to see other people’s lives untangle, but at a safe distance, including author Malcolm Pryce who makes Aberystwyth a murder hot spot.
Murder Mystery weekends are becoming increasingly popular. A relative of one of the organisers, Fflur Edwards, attended such a weekend recently in Telford.
She came back having enjoyed the experience so much, saying it was such a fun thing to do with friends, that they thought it would be good to do something similar here in Aberystwyth – but for one night only!
The event, held in English, will also help to support the work of Cylch Meithrin which offers Welsh language nursery experiences for pre-school children.
Everyone is welcome to the event, groups of friends or individuals who will be seated with like-minded sleuths.
Tickets which include a two course meal are £35 and available by contacting [email protected] or calling at Cylch Meithrin Aberystwyth, Boulevard Saint Brieuc.