Murder is probably the worst crime any person can commit against another – it is full of drama, full of consequences, it changes the lives of so many people, which is why, of course, we are fascinated by it. Modern detective fiction is often attributed to Edgar Allan Poe’s story, “The Murder in the Rue Morgue” written in 1844, and there have been so many great authors who have continued the tradition of allowing us to see other people’s lives untangle, but at a safe distance, including author Malcolm Pryce who makes Aberystwyth a murder hot spot.