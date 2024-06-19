Cardigan artist Paul Hoare, owner of the town’s historic NatWest Bank building, has sold the property to a couple from Newport.
According to Paul, the new owners want to transform the former bank building into a hotel, and are also considering adding an extension to the existing structure.
But what is next for Paul?
He told the Cambrian News that he will soon be relocating to Spain where he plans to purchase one property as a personal residence and another to use as a shop to continue his work.
Additionally, Paul will be selling a collection of his paintings at exhibitions and auctions in New York later this year.
Paul, a professional artist for the past 10 years, has been passionate about art from a young age.
A keen former art student at Cardigan's Ysgol Bro Preseli, he initially pursued a career as a gardener before dedicating himself fully to his art.
To learn more about Paul’s work, visit www.bankgallerypaul.com