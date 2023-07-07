Only Men Aloud will be filling Cardigan Castle’s grounds with the sound of their strong vocals and eclectic repertoire this Friday, 14 July.
The group has been delighting audiences around the world for over 20 years. They were formed in 2000, with the hope they could inject some new life and blood into the Welsh Male Choir tradition.
A typical OMA concert will feature many different styles of music: Welsh hymns and folksongs, opera and musical theatre – all the way to swing, acapella and pop music.
Fourteen years ago they were named BBC One’s Last Choir Standing and this led to an album deal with Universal Records. In 2010, they won a Classical Brit Award for Best Album of the Year. They have toured every year since winning the show, all around the world and have worldwide record sales of over 300,000.
Over the years, they have built up a strong fan base and were honoured to be asked to sing at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony at the very moment the Olympic Flame was lit.