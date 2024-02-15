Craft Festival Wales is part of a portfolio of events organised by Sarah James and Nina Fox, who also organise the multi-award-winning Craft Festival in Bovey Tracey and Craft Festival Cheltenham. Craft Festival was founded in 2004 and is a non-profit making organisation which celebrates its 20th Anniversary in 2024. The event has grown from 2,000 visitors to over 10,000 since it started, and it has become one of the most prestigious craft events in Europe.