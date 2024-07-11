The witty lyrics of Gilbert and catchy melodies of Sullivan are expertly brought to life by Illyria, who have been captivating audiences all over the world for more than thirty years. Performed in the great outdoors, ‘The Gondoliers’ promises an enchanting evening of laughter, music, and will leave you with a song in your heart. Featuring impeccable comedic timing and exuberant performances this is one Illyria production not to be missed.