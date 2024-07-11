Prepare to be whisked away to a world of blissful romance, barbed satire and comedic chaos on 23 July (7pm, doors open at 6pm), with Illyria’s fantastic outdoor theatre production of ‘The Gondoliers’ at Cardigan Castle.
Set in picturesque Venice, this light-hearted operetta tells the tale of two charming gondoliers, Marco and Giuseppe, who suddenly find themselves elevated to the status of royalty.
Each tasked with choosing their Queen from a bevy of beautiful women, hilarity ensues when the rightful Queen arrives demanding to know which of the men is her husband. As the plot thickens and the absurdity reaches its peak, love triumphs, and
the gondoliers discover that happiness lies not in noble titles but in the simplicity of true love.
The witty lyrics of Gilbert and catchy melodies of Sullivan are expertly brought to life by Illyria, who have been captivating audiences all over the world for more than thirty years. Performed in the great outdoors, ‘The Gondoliers’ promises an enchanting evening of laughter, music, and will leave you with a song in your heart. Featuring impeccable comedic timing and exuberant performances this is one Illyria production not to be missed.
With a running time of 140-minutes (including a 20-minute interval) and suitable for all ages, this is an open-air event.
Customers should wear appropriate footwear and bring a jacket/warm layer as evenings can get chilly and the performance will go ahead come rain or shine.
You may bring a low-backed camping chair or rug to sit on. No seating will be provided. Please do not bring umbrellas as these can restrict the view for others.
A bar serving hot and cold drinks and snacks will be available on-site.
The Castle grounds will be open an hour before the performance start time.
There is level wheelchair access to the performance area, but no public parking on site.
No dogs are allowed on-site except for guide dogs.
Tickets may be bought on the door, but this is strictly subject to availability. Book in advance to avoid disappointment. Tickets are non-refundable.