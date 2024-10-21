Tickets cannot be bought for church performances, but buying a Music Trail wristband will automatically enter bookers into a draw to win tickets. Church performances will be live-streamed on Other Voices YouTube channel and simultaneously streamed to the big screen at Mwldan in Cardigan, and will be later broadcast on TV and on BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player via media partners BBC Wales and RTÉ. The event is presented by BBC DJ and Other Voices regular Huw Stephens.