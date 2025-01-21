Theatr Mwldan Film Society in Cardigan present Black Dog (12A) on Sunday, 9 February at 6.30pm.
This is described as a touching film which is sure to please dog lovers and film lovers alike.
In the film, a young man returns to his home town following time in prison and forms a strong bond with a stray whippet in this profound and moving film.
Tasked with clearing the streets of strays and faced with dangers and ghosts from his own past, our lost and lonely protagonist finds canine companionship and the possibility of redemption with this ferocious pooch.
Winner of the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes 2024, this film is a soulful delight, particularly for anyone who adores dogs.