Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn) is Jessica in Inter Alia (cert. 15) , the much-anticipated play from the creators of the critically-acclaimed Prima Facie, screening at Cardigan’s Mwldan from 4 September.
Jessica Parks is a smart Crown Court Judge at the top of her career. Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright? Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie, with this searing examination of modern motherhood and masculinity.
Watch Inter Alia on 4, 18 and 25 September at 7pm and on 20 and 27 September at 2pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.