Half a String uses puppetry, design and original music to craft fantastical human stories that are grounded in live performance. They bring their signature style of stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, and combine folk songs from Avi Simmons, and thumping Drum & Bass from Suitman Jungle, to create a truly unique experience. The story follows a 'Seedling' puppet as they hatch from an acorn and experience a hectic forest to learn about the forest’s rhythms, weird, wonderful plants, and fungi, and find a connection in this strange new world.