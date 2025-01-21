Carwyn Graves will discuss issues related to his latest book, ‘Tir: The Story of Welsh Landscape’ at 2pm on Saturday, 1 February at Cardigan’s Mwldan.
Policies to try and address climate change have been making waves in the farming community in Wales with people concerned about the impact on their livelihoods and way of life. Carwyn is interested in how these fundamental questions about land use and ownership and broader rural society relate to what has happened historically in the Welsh context.
This event takes place in the Mwldan gallery area, which has bench seating, with some chairs with backs at the rear. Seats cannot be reserved so arrive early if you need a seat with a back.
This talk will be delivered in Welsh.