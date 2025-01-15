Cardigan’s Small World Theatre present their first event in an ongoing series of arts and environmental performances and discussions on 24 January (6pm).
Environmental theatre company Complicité is curating an evening of film, pecha kucha style presentations and an acapella performance by One Voice Choir led by Molara Awen. The evening is chaired by Jane Davidson.
Can I Live? (12A) is a rap and spoken word performance about the climate crisis through the lens of a young Black British artist and activist. Inspired by Fehinti Balogun’s experiences in environmental activism, Can I Live? is an uplifting and energising performance captured on film, prompting an urgent conversation about the lack of representation at the heart of the British climate movement.
Can I Live? is a vital, energising exploration of the place where the climate emergency and social justice meet.
Using rap, spoken word and theatre, Can I Live? is a call-to-arms to anyone who may have felt excluded from activism or is curious about how to get involved. It’s a personal story that follows Fehinti’s own journey into climate activism, featuring a cast of some of his own family. The film has been produced by Complicité, one of the most highly regarded theatre companies in the world.
The screening is followed by presentations from local environmental groups such as Save The Teifi, XR Aberteifi and West Wales Rivers Trust. Small World is delighted to welcome Jane Davidson, Chair of Wales Net Zero 2035, ex Welsh Government cabinet minister, author, and land restorer to facilitate a discussion with the audience.
"During the event, we will be inviting the audience to suggest themes for future Trwco events,” said Director Bill Hamblett.
"Please bring your enthusiasm! There will be opportunities for networking and sharing ideas during the refreshment interval”.
Tickets can be pre-booked on Small World's website.