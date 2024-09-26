Comedian Mark Watson returns to Cardigan’s Mwldan on 12 October (8pm) to perform his new show, ‘Search’.
Mark’s 12-year-old son has just got a phone. His 70-year-old dad has been through the most frightening experience of his life. Both a dad and a kid himself, the ‘Taskmaster’ star and multiple award winner - now also famous as one-third of YouTube cult sensation No More Jockeys - returns.
He'll consider the search for meaning that we're all on, with or without Google. There'll be a lot of jokes, and a show that's different every night.
Suitable for ages 14+.
Before that, renowned West Country songwriter and former Show of Hands frontman Steve Knightley performs live at Mwldan on 10 October (7.30pm).
This is Steve’s first nationwide solo tour since the iconic band disbanded.
With a reputation for haunting narrative songs and captivating storytelling, fans can anticipate Knightley's solo career as a powerful and evocative continuation of his influential legacy in acoustic music.
This year marks the fortieth anniversary of the 1984/85 miners’ strike, a dispute that still resonates today.
On 13 October (7.30pm) the musical ‘We’re Not Going Back’ comes to Mwldan.
Produced by Red Ladder Theatre Company and Unite the Union, the show is set in early 1984. Sisters Olive, Mary, and Isabel’s squabbles collide with a strike that forces them to question their lives, their relationships, and their family ties.
This strike wasn’t just fought on the picket line and Parliament; it was also a battle in the homes and families of those fighting for their communities.
Originally commissioned 10 years ago, writer and founder member of Chumbawamba, Boff Whalley said: “I wrote ‘We’re Not Going Back’ because Unite the Union had asked Red Ladder to create some kind of theatrical commemoration.
“My first thought was, ‘yes, I’d love to write a musical about the strike’. But I didn’t want it to be about miners and cops fighting on picket lines. I wanted it to be about the women who embodied the spirit and passion of the times.”
Suitable for ages 12+