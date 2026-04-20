Seven-piece band Hejira return to Cardigan’s Mwldan on Friday, 1 May (7.30pm) for a spine-tingling show that truly captures the poetry, passion and beauty of Joni Mitchell’s masterpieces.
Hejira has blossomed from an initial one-off gig into a highly successful touring band, set up to celebrate the music of Joni Mitchell.
In particular, the band performs the masterpiece works that Mitchell captured on her albums, ‘Court and Spark’ through to ‘Wild Things Run Fast’. Hejira comprises 7 highly experienced, world-class musicians whose primary concern is to serve the music.
Within three years, Hejira have clocked up 130 + shows, including many prestigious venues and festivals; they will be performing 40-50 shows in 2026 including theatres and festivals in America this July.
Tickets are available now.
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