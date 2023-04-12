Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan welcomes Northern Irish folk singer Cara Dillon to the stage for what promises to be a stunning live performance on Thursday, 20 April.
Alongside a selection of favourites from her previous releases, Cara will perform material from her new album Wanderer.
Her latest record is a collection of beautiful and moving songs recorded in an intimate setting with her husband and musical partner Sam Lakeman.
Fans will attest to their impassioned performances with Cara’s warm and natural stage presence something to savour.
Cara occupies an enviable position at the very top of her genre. This extraordinary Irish singer has been captivating audiences and achieving exceptional acclaim for over 20 years.