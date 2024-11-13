CALAN come to Cardigan’s Mwldan for the final time on 23 November (7.30pm).
The quartet bring their unique brand of power-folk on their final farewell tour.
“It’s been nearly two decades since we first got in a room together, as a group of clueless teenagers wanting to make music,” they said.
“During that time it’s been our privilege to record six studio albums and play hundreds of shows.
“So it’s with a mixture of sadness and great pride that we announce that our UK tour in 2024 will be our last as a band. As with all good things there’s an inevitable end; but we’re so pleased to see that the traditional music scene in Wales is unrecognisable now from when we started out.”
The show combines original tunes and songs with ancient melodies unearthed from the National Library of Wales.
Electro acoustic three Merthyr Tydfil piece band, The Marcellas, provide support.
Theatr Mwldan’s Film Society screening on 24 November (6.30pm) is ‘La Chimera’ (15).
Starring Josh O’Connor (‘Challengers’, ‘The Crown’) and Isabella Rossellini (‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Conclave’), it is set in the 1980s, in the former Etruscan landscape of rural Italy.
Arthur, a vagabond-type character, is mourning the loss of his love. A local ragtag group of grave robbers make use of his archaeological skills to find ancient tombs filled with artefacts, but Arthur uses the digs to search for a door to the afterlife, of which myths speak, where he imagines reuniting with her.
On Tuesday, 26 November (7pm), Sunday, 1 December (3.15pm), Wednesday, 11 December (7pm) and Thursday, 12 December (2pm), you can enjoy screenings of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ from the comfort of the cinema at Mwldan in Cardigan.
To celebrate its 25th Anniversary year, Cameron Mackintosh presented ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ in a fully-staged, lavish production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of the Royal Albert Hall.
It stars Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess. They are joined by a supporting cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.