Don’t miss contemporary folk duo Filkin's Drift performing live at Cardigan’s Mwldan's gallery on 10 April (8pm).
Filkin’s Drift reimagines traditional melodies through pizzicato grooves, intricate guitar work, and improvisation.
Their debut album, Glan, features tunes collected during their 2023 tour along the Wales Coast Path, new compositions inspired by the landscape, and music from their home traditions.
Comprised of Seth Bye (fiddle) and Chris Roberts (guitar, vocals) Filkin’s Drift are known for their captivating performances.
On Saturday, 12 April (2pm) hear the captivating stories of Cardigan Castle's past when Mwldan welcomes historian Glen Johnson.
He will share his personal recollections of castle owner Barbara Wood's fight to try and save Cardigan Castle, along with the inspiring tale of the teenage Cardigan Castle volunteers who spent four years working at the historic site.
Glen was one of the volunteers of that time, and he’ll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the project by sharing his photographs and stories. Sometimes surprising, often humorous, occasionally melancholy, his unique insight into the castle at that time is not to be missed.
From 12 April, Mwldan will be swept away by André Rieu. The king of the Waltz turns 75, and you're invited to an unforgettable birthday voyage.
This brand new cinema special is a tribute to André's childhood dream of forming his own orchestra and travelling the world. The film features a selection of André's favourite performances during his worldwide tours and some of the Johann Strauss Orchestra's finest moments with the maestro.
Most of these concerts have never been shown on the big screen before, so this is your chance to see André’s iconic classics for the first time. It's a big celebration – so come aboard and join us in bringing the unforgettable birthday party to the cinemas!