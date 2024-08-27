Having originated as an interval performance during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, ‘Riverdance’ has gone on to become a worldwide phenomenon.
Now there’s a chance to experience it from the comfort of the cinema at Cardigan’s Mwldan this September.
This 25th anniversary production is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the show, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.
See the close-ups, the amazingly fast feet, the expressions and emotions of the dancers and musicians, and the creative camera angles that show the work more intimately and revealingly than is possible for an audience sitting in the stalls.
The show is preceded by a brief documentary detailing the history of Riverdance and the interval features a behind the scenes look at this incredible show.
See the show at Mwldan on 22 September (2pm), 24 September (7pm) and 29 September (2pm)
Tickets are available now.