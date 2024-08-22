The multi award-winning National Theatre production of Noël Coward’s provocative comedy, ‘Present Laughter’ (PG) returns to Mwldan’s big screen from Thursday, 5 September.
As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.
Filmed live from The Old Vic in London during a sold out run in 2019, Matthew Warchus (‘Matilda The Musical’) directs this giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness. Starring Andrew Scott (‘Vanya’, ‘Fleabag’), Indira Varma (‘Macbeth’) and six-time Olivier Award nominee Sophie Thompson.
180 mins TBC (including interval).
Screenings are on 5 and 19 September (7pm) and 7 and 21 September (2pm).
Tickets are available from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by calling 01239 621 200 between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesayd-Sunday.