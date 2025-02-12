On 27 February (7.15pm) and 2 March (2pm), Cardigan’s Mwldan invites you to experience the timeless magic of Swan Lake.
Lose yourself in the Royal Ballet’s take on a poignant story of love, betrayal, and redemption.
Bringing together Tchaikovsky’s sensational score with the incredible imagination of choreographer Liam Scarlett anddesigner John Macfarlane, Swan Lake on screen is an exceptional way to experience this classic.
David Tennant and Cush Jumbo’s must-see new production of Shakespeare's Macbeth screens at Mwldan from 11 March (7pm).
They lead a stellar cast in this new production of Shakespeare’s play, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London, directed especially for the big screen by Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V).