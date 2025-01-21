Cardigan’s Mwldan will screen the spectacular stage production of Les Misérables from 2 February, to celebrate the show’s 40th anniversary.
Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.
In 2019, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sell-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones. Now cinema audiences can experience a unique encore of this incredible show to celebrate 40 years.
Featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65 and including the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More and On My Own this sensational staged concert is not to be missed.