Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, said: “Since its inception, both the team and town have invested heavily into the event Other Voices Cardigan, which has become a firm and important fixture in the town’s calendar, and we remain fiercely committed to the festival’s future in Aberteifi. The festival has had a profoundly positive impact on the local community, economically and culturally, as providing a significant platform for a diverse line-up of artists and emerging talent from both sides of the Irish Sea. It has produced countless incredible performances and unforgettable experiences since its inception in 2019. It was almost unthinkable to have a year without it, so we’re delighted that the ABERTEIFI LIVE partnership should come together and create a smaller-scale event, but with the same passion and high-quality values, to keep the fire burning.”