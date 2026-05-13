A popular Ceredigion festival will not take place this year “due to a late and reduced funding decision”.
The producing partnership behind Other Voices Cardigan say the festival will take a break.
The partnership released a statement to explain more.
It says: “Regrettably, this year’s Other Voices Cardigan will not take place due to a late and reduced funding decision. The late announcement has left the organisers with insufficient time to secure the alternative funding necessary for hosting an event of this scale.
The Producing Partnership—comprising Mwldan, South Wind Blows, and Triongl—has collectively made the difficult decision to take a fallow year for 2026. During this time, we will continue to pursue a multi-year funding agreement to ensure Other Voices Cardigan can return to West Wales. We remain grateful to Welsh and Irish Governments, Cynnal y Cardi and our national broadcast partners BBC, S4C and RTÉ for supporting Other Voices to date, and we look forward to bringing Other Voices / Lleisiau Eraill back home to Aberteifi in the near future.”
In an effort to keep the spirit alive, ABERTEIFI LIVE a collaborative partnership initiative between local promoters The Cellar, Mwldan, Small World Theatre, Fflach Cymunedol and GRAIN – born from Other Voices and the town’s rich musical heritage, have announced a placeholder event to keep momentum going.
Gŵyl ABEREIFI LIVE 2026 is scheduled for 30 and 31 October, a special event to ensure music and magic continues until Other Voices can return.
The event will feature 40+ performances from both new talent and favourite artists from past Other Voices festivals. The two-day event will take place in five locations across Cardigan including Mwldan, Small World Theatre, Bethania Chapel, GRAIN, and The Cellar, with late-night sessions including live sets and DJs at Mwldan into the early hours.
Philip King, Founder of Other Voices said: “We’re proud of what our partnership with Mwldan and Triongl has achieved in establishing Other Voices/Llesiau Eraill in Aberteifi. Our ambition is to be back in Cardigan again in 2027 for another cycle of Other Voices events, and in the meantime we wish our friends and colleagues in Cardigan every success with Gŵyl Aberteifi Live.”
Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, said: “Since its inception, both the team and town have invested heavily into the event Other Voices Cardigan, which has become a firm and important fixture in the town’s calendar, and we remain fiercely committed to the festival’s future in Aberteifi. The festival has had a profoundly positive impact on the local community, economically and culturally, as providing a significant platform for a diverse line-up of artists and emerging talent from both sides of the Irish Sea. It has produced countless incredible performances and unforgettable experiences since its inception in 2019. It was almost unthinkable to have a year without it, so we’re delighted that the ABERTEIFI LIVE partnership should come together and create a smaller-scale event, but with the same passion and high-quality values, to keep the fire burning.”
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