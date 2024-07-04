Join SPAN at Cardigan’s Small World Theatre on 14 July to celebrate the We Move project with an evening of music, film and performance.
SPAN, in partnership with Llwy Gariad, present an evening of celebration for the We Move project. Films and music created and presented by We Move, a Children in Need funded youth-led project for global majority children and young people.
Delicious food from Zahia’s Kitchen, live music from the We Move house band, and an aerial performance followed by The Successors of the Mandingue with delicious grooves from the continent of Africa will be on offer.
The £1m We Move Fund: Youth Social Action aims to empower black children and young people to use their voice to tackle subjects that matter to them and create change. Inequality, racism and discrimination can prevent them from accessing as many opportunities or services compared to their peers and engaging in social, cultural, education and economic activity.
This joyful celebration takes place at Small World Theatre on 14 July, 4.30pm-9pm. Tickets are £5 and booking is required. Please also pre-book your food by contacting [email protected] after booking your ticket.
Doors and the bar open at 4.30pm and there will be welcome speeches at 5pm by Molara, We Move Project Lead.
The We Move youth will present their films and then food will be served from the Small World's kitchen. The audience is asked to pre-order their dishes by contacting Molara directly at [email protected]
At 7pm there will be live music from the We Move house band accompanied by an aerial circus performance by Eliza at 7.25pm. At 7.45pm, The Successors of the Mandingue will perform.
Span Arts is a community arts charity based in Narberth, with a 30-year history of making a significant contribution to the arts in Pembrokeshire. They deliver a high quality and diverse range of music, theatre, comedy and voice events, alongside a wide range of arts and wellbeing projects to an area where people otherwise do not have access to the arts.