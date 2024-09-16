Cletwr Apple Day will take place on Sunday, 29 September from 12pm-3pm.
The shop and café at Tre’r Ddȏl also has a great garden on the site, that includes a wild flower meadow patch, pollinator friendly flower beds, scented herbs, a rockery and a bug hotel.
Gardd Cletwr Garden has been designed to be friendly to many pollinating insects and has earned the Welsh Government Bee Friendly Status.
Cletwr gardeners will extend a special welcome to visitors on 29 September when Cletwr Apple Day will take place. This event is being organised with Merched y Berllan and Gelli Deg Dyfi who will bring an apple press.
Visitors are asked to bring their own apples, washed and without mould, and also clean bottles for the pressed juice. People who get their apples pressed will be asked for a small donation in cash of 25p per litre of juice.
Heritage fruit and nut trees will be on sale and general orchard advice available.