Special guest at the next Cellar Bards spoken word event in Cardigan will be popular Bards MC Dave Urwin.
He will be giving an exclusive preview of his latest poetry collection, which is due to launch at the end of April.
Dave will be reading from his third book, The Parrot in the Mango Tree, at the Cellar Bar on Friday, 14 April.
Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm.
The Parrot in the Mango Tree is a collection of poetry about work and death, not subjects we usually think of as ‘entertaining’, but Dave’s readings definitely are just that.
The audience can expect some lively performance poems as well as thought-provoking readings from the book. There will also be some songs by popular folk musician Paul Hayes.
From the back cover of The Parrot in the Mango Tree: “Dave has earned his living from a wide range of employment throughout his life. In this collection his work poems explore the topic from various perspectives, and many of the poems view labour by inhabiting other characters, as well as the view from his own, mainly rural occupations.”
He approaches the subject of death from various angles, and in some poems with notes of humour and positivity.
The Cellar Bards welcome writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels to the open mic (max five minutes each). People who want to read can put their names down at the door on the night. Or go along to listen to the fabulous Dave, plus a variety of spoken word performances from the talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook page or Twitter for more information.