A new poetry performance that has taken Carmarthen by storm is coming to Cardigan this month.
Poet Stephen Treharne, aka Steve the Shredder, will bring his distinctive act to the Cellar Bards spoken word event this Friday, 13 October, at the Cellar Bar.
Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm. Open mic spots are available, sign up on the door by 8pm.
Expect poetry of politics and other serious matters mixed with plenty of fun, laughter and audience participation.
“We’ll have some laughs while getting out some of our frustrations about current politics,” said Steve, who featured as resident poet at the Fringe Festival in Tranas, Sweden in 2022.
This event is part of the international Coracle Fringe Festival that takes place in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion each autumn.
Steve added: “Shredder poetry is all about getting our everyday frustrations out. Much of my writing is about the current situation in UK politics. I usually write a few lines of poetry or prose about a political problem and then shred them in a paper shredder in front of a crowd, who also get involved with the performance. It’s a fun way to release frustrations and negativity.”
Steve’s ‘Shredder’ act has been so popular people have asked him to do writing workshops on it and he’ll be doing one on Saturday, 14 October in Carmarthen for the Coracle Fringe Arts Festival.
Also coming up at Cellar Bards this autumn as part of a showcase of a broad range of local writing talent is prose writer Carly Holmes, from St Dogmaels, whose second novel, Crow Face, Doll Face, is being published this autumn by Honno. She is the special guest reader on 17 November.
And there’s a double bill of local writers on 8 December when Ron Geaves and Cellar Bards co-organiser Jackie Biggs feature their recently published poetry and prose.