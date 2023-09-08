Also coming up at Cellar Bards this autumn is Carmarthen-based Steve the Shredder, with his witty political polemic that invites much audience participation (13 October); writer Carly Holmes, from St Dogmaels, whose second novel is being published this autumn by Honno (17 November); and there’s a double bill of local writers on 8 December when Ron Geaves and Cellar Bards co-organiser Jackie Biggs feature their recently published poetry and prose.