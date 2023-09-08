An autumn season showcasing some amazing local creative talent kicks off at Cellar Bards in Cardigan this week with a group of no less than five poets taking the stage to perform their latest work.
The poetry-packed evening is on Friday, 15 September, at the Cellar Bar, Quay Street, Cardigan.
Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm. Open mic spots are available, just sign up on the door by 8pm.
The Poetry Matters Collective is a group of five writers based in west Wales. They are Jane Campbell, Kathy Miles, Annie Butler, Christopher Yardley and Amanda Pickering.
Their debut chapbook, published this summer, reflects both their shared love of nature and mutual concern for the effects of climate change and habitat loss in the current age. Contemporary and sharply focused, their poetry highlights the need for change and presents it from five unique perspectives.
Also coming up at Cellar Bards this autumn is Carmarthen-based Steve the Shredder, with his witty political polemic that invites much audience participation (13 October); writer Carly Holmes, from St Dogmaels, whose second novel is being published this autumn by Honno (17 November); and there’s a double bill of local writers on 8 December when Ron Geaves and Cellar Bards co-organiser Jackie Biggs feature their recently published poetry and prose.
The Cellar Bards welcome writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels to the open mic (maximum five minutes each). People who want to read can put their names down at the door on the night.
Or go along to listen to some great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook page for more information, or X (formerly Twitter).