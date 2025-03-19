In ‘Megs’ by Meleri Wyn James (illustrated by Shari Llewelyn and published by Y Lolfa, Megs is a neuro-diverse, 10-year-old girl, who lives with her mother and Mr Barker, the cockapoo, in the town of Aberystwyth. She doesn't have many friends but she and Gwilym, who lives next door, have formed an unusual friendship. But Gwilym disappears and Megs is afraid that it is all her fault. A story about friendship, loyalty, tolerance and having the confidence to persevere, one step at a time.