The shortlist for the Tir na n-Og English-language category Awards 2025 includes Meleri Wyn James from Aberystwyth and Dafydd Watcyn Williams from Penrhyndeudraeth.
‘Cynefin, Wales and the World – Today's Geography for Future Generations’ by Dafydd Watcyn Williams (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch) is a geographical book that extends to include other subjects such as history, literature, identity and art. The cynefin is the starting point. From there, we can extend to see the whole of Wales and all its diversity. Then, we find our country's place on the face of the earth and in the future of the world.
In ‘Megs’ by Meleri Wyn James (illustrated by Shari Llewelyn and published by Y Lolfa, Megs is a neuro-diverse, 10-year-old girl, who lives with her mother and Mr Barker, the cockapoo, in the town of Aberystwyth. She doesn't have many friends but she and Gwilym, who lives next door, have formed an unusual friendship. But Gwilym disappears and Megs is afraid that it is all her fault. A story about friendship, loyalty, tolerance and having the confidence to persevere, one step at a time.
Independent panels of judges select the shortlists and decide on the winners for the Welsh and English awards each year. This year’s judges on the English-language panel were Liz Kennedy (Chair), Karen Gemma Brewer, Kate Wynne and Imogen Davies.
Helgard Krause, Chief Executive, Books Council of Wales said: “Congratulations to the authors and illustrators of all the books on this year’s shortlists. The judging panels really had their work cut out to select the shortlists from many wonderful entries, and the standard this year was very high. Good luck to everyone shortlisted and I look forward to the announcement of the winning books in the summer.”
The winning titles in all three categories will be announced in the summer.