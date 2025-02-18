The Kendal Mountain Tour 2025 is coming to Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
First up is Galeri Caernarfon on 26 February (7pm). On 27 February, the tour travels to Aberystwyth Arts Centre (7.30pm).
Kendal Mountain Tour 2025: A Night Of Adventure Films includes a Q&A in Caernarfon with the polar explorer, Geneviève Brown, and a Q&A in Aberystwyth with National Geographic Explorer, adventurer and mountain rescuer, Dr Niall McCann.
Go on a journey through the world's most breathtaking landscapes with a selection of award-winning films showcasing the year’s most daring feats of courage and tales of human resilience. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or simply someone who appreciates the majesty of nature, this tour promises to ignite your sense of adventure and leave you with a renewed appreciation for our planet.
Geneviève is on a mission to become the first person from the island of Aruba, and the first unassisted black woman, to ski both the North and South Poles. Her battle with chronic Lyme disease led her to take on the challenge.
Dr McCann has been leading multi-disciplinary endurance expeditions to remote and hostile environments for over 20 years. He has rowed across the Atlantic, skied across Greenland and the Vatnajokull Icecap, cycled over the Himalayas, canoed the Yukon River, and been on multiple rock climbing and mountaineering trips.
In 2016, Niall broke his back in a speed flying accident, leaving him with a permanent spinal cord injury that affects every aspect of his life. Niall has overcome his disability, returning to a life of adventure and exploration.
Get ready to be thrilled, inspired and moved at the Kendal Mountain Tour 2025 – where adventure begins at your doorstep.
The 2025 Kendal Mountain Tour film programme includes ‘Drop The Mic’, ‘Plunge’, ‘Odyssey of Loppa’, ‘Alpha’ and ‘It’s All Downhill From Here’.