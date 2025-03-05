The work of Ceredigion artist Meinir Mathias has been welcomed at the Senedd.
Elin Jones MS opened Meinir’s Monumental Welsh Women exhibition there.
Monumental Welsh Women is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to recognising the contribution of women to the history and life of Wales.
The group’s mission is to create five statues of five real Welsh women in Wales within five years. Four have already been successfully delivered – the Betty Campbell Monument in Cardiff, the beautiful statue of Elaine Morgan in Mountain Ash, the uplifting statue of Cranogwen in Llangrannog, and the striking statue of Lady Rhondda in Newport.
The exhibition at the Senedd consists of original portraits by Llandysul-based artist Meinir and a picture to celebrate the five women honoured by the project.