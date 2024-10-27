Where in many post-apocalyptic thrillers a small group will band together to survive, empty-nester Aeronwy seems to be the only one person left behind by the mysterious ‘removals’. She focuses on surviving until, driven by the human need to connect, she decides to trek over 100 miles to the west Wales coast in the hope that her brother may still be at their family farm. However, she soon realises that her biggest challenge won’t be finding food and staying warm, but in fact not being alone…