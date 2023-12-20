Christmas has always been a very busy time for Dion in the last 15 years. He said, “I’ve been in panto for many years. It’s sometimes hard to just get Christmas Day off but that’s the job, simple as. And it’s extra special when I see my family after the Christmas Eve show and spend quality time with them on the 25th. This year the family are coming to Hereford and we are staying in a nice hotel, all because of my EuroMillions win.”