Machynlleth Music welcome Welsh harpist Glain Dafydd who gives a lunchtime recital at Y Tabernacle, MOMA Machynlleth on Saturday, 20 April (12pm).
Glain’s music career includes success in competitions such as coming second at the Moscow International Harp Competition (junior category), and being a string finalist in both the BBC Young Musician and the prestigious Royal Over-Seas League competitions. Glain has won the Blue Ribbon thrice at the National Eisteddfod and the Urdd Bryn Terfel Scholarship.
As a soloist and chamber musician Glain has performed in venues such as Wigmore Hall, St David’s Cathedral, Royal Festival Hall, Cranleigh Arts Centre, Foundling Museum, British Ambassador’s Residence in Paris and the British Museum. She has also performed at the Fishguard International Music Festival, Three Choirs Festival, Gloucester (flute and harp duo) MusicFest, Aberystwyth and the Suoni d'Arpa in Italy.
Glain has played with larger ensembles and orchestras such as Sinfonia Cymru, Royal Orchestral Society, Ulysee Orchestra, University of London Orchestra, RAM Symphony Orchestra and many more. She has appeared as a guest soloist with the European Union Chamber Orchestra playing the Mozart Flute and Harp Concerto.
She toured the US as a guest soloist with the Penrhyn Male Voice choir, performing in New York, Columbus, Washington and Glens Falls, later performing with the choir at the opening of Pontio, North Wales. She is currently a “Live Music Now” artist. Glain is co-founder and co-director of Hampstead Harp Class, and also teaches at Queen's College London.
Her beautifully varied programme includes: Hasselmans La Source, Bach Suite in C minor, Pierne Impromptu - Caprice,Debussy Arabesque No.1, Hakim Jeu, Albeniz Torre Bermuda and Glinka Nocturne.
Tickets are £15 and available on the door (18 and under are free).