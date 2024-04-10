A free outdoor show touring the UK is coming to Pwllheli this week.
‘Warning Notes’ is described as an immersive sonic experience of suspense and shifting sounds. Using an ensemble of visually striking mechanical ‘instruments’ - gongs, bells, whistles and explosive events - Warning Notes creates a rich and powerful soundscape that gives voice to the current social and ecological alarm that ripples across our world.
A new show by international artist Mark Anderson that is improvised and responsive to audience and environment, ‘Warning Notes’ is playful and hypnotic, inviting us to listen to the present and contemplate both personal and global stories - and our future together.
For children and adults, performances will take place this Friday, 12 and Saturday, 14 April at Oriel Plas Glyn y Weddw. Drop in anytime between 5pm and 9pm and stay as long as you like.
As part of the show there will also be a free sound workshop with the artists on Saturday from 11am - 2.30pm for teenagers and adults interested in creating their own soundscapes - all equipment provided.
For more information visit - https://www.oriel.org.uk/en/whats-on.
‘Warning Notes’ is funded by the Arts Council of Wales and co-commissioned and co-presented by Oxford Contemporary Music.