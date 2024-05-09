A TREGARON teacher and singer-songwriter is campaigning for Wales to have its own entry in the Eurovision song contest.
Sara Davies has released her own song as part of the campaign for Wales to have its own entry in the annual spectacle which takes place on Saturday in Malmö, Sweden.
Originally from Old Colwyn, she now lives in Llandysul and is a Music, Drama and Wellbeing teacher at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron.
Speaking to the BBC, Sara said it did not "make sense" that Wales was "not allowed to compete as our own nation and that we have to go as part of the UK”.
She added that the response to her campaign, Wales4Eurovision, had been "brilliant".
As part of the campaign, Sara, who earlier this year won the Welsh language Cân i Gymru songwriting competition, has released a song called Anfonaf Angel (I send an Angel) and music video.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Sara said her song about peace was ‘very appropriate’ for the campaign, adding: “Loads of people are sharing the posts on social media, loads of people are commenting and saying Wales should be allowed to compete.
"We want to be included in Eurovision, and we want people to root for us to be included in Eurovision.
“We’re the land of song, we’re known for being a country with amazing singers and composers."
A Eurovision spokesperson said there were "no plans" to change the current arrangement of one UK entry.