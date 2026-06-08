One of the most celebrated works in British jazz history will be brought vividly to life at Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli, on 14 July.
Stan Tracey’s Under Milk Wood Jazz Suite, produced by Ad/Lib Cymru, featuring broadcaster Sian Lloyd and actor Ieuan Rhys, is inspired by Dylan Thomas’s iconic radio play Under Milk Wood.
This special performance unites the worlds of jazz, literature and theatre, with Dave Cottle leading an outstanding ensemble and Sian Lloyd and Ieuan Rhys bringing additional dramatic resonance to Thomas’s timeless words. Together, the music and narration create an immersive tribute to one of Wales’s greatest literary works and one of British jazz’s most enduring masterpieces.
The very special guest in Pwllheli will be international saxophonist Alan Barnes.
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