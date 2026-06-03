This year, the council has also been grappling with the significant issues at the multi-million pound Aberaeron sea defences, which began to go wrong almost as soon as they were built for £36m – with Ceredigion County Council on the hook for £4.75m in overspend and also left paying for remedial works after the large breakwater created a growing shingle bank in the harbour entrance, making it “impassable” to all but dinghies.