Ceredigion youngsters swept the board at the recent Eisteddfod yr Urdd, scooping 152 medals in total.
Ceredigion claimed the award for the highest marks across all the Eisteddfod competitions during the week-long event in Llandovery.
After months of preparation, winning the top prize for the highest marks was a fitting culmination of all the hard work. Ceredigion secured a total of 152 medals, taking the lead against all other counties in Wales.
Whilst the sun shone on the Eisteddfod field in Llandovery, individuals, schools and Aelwydydd from across Ceredigion competed enthusiastically in a wide range of competitions including music, recitation, drama, dancing, poetry and literature as well as science, technology, art and vocational skills competitions.
Particular congratulations also to Elain Roberts from New Quay who secured one of the main awards of the week, the Drama Medal for those under 25.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet member responsible for culture, said: "To see our young people come out on top is fantastic but perhaps what matters most is the opportunities the Urdd has given our young people to enjoy cultural and creative experiences not only at the Urdd National Eisteddfod but also at district and region eisteddfodau.
"Congratulations to our competitors, teachers and coaches and also thanks to the Urdd officers for the inspiration."