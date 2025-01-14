Explaining how the idea came to her, Anne, manager of Cardigan’s Oriel Canfas Gallery who lives in St Dogmaels, said: “I adopted a whippet called Frieda and discovered her previous owner only spoke Welsh to her, so she only responded to Welsh commands. I’d started learning Welsh but didn’t really dare use it with anyone, so I used to practise by speaking to Frieda. It really boosted my confidence speaking Welsh aloud, so I came up with the idea for a book to encourage others to learn and practise with their pets. It’s great entertainment for the owner as well as the dog!”