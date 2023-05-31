“This is the first play I've ever written so the fact that I won gives me a boost and confidence for the future. Sending your work to a competition as big as the Urdd can scare someone, I fully understand that. You can feel open to criticism and doubt your work - but it's worth it. There is always room for new voices, and people need to hear them. Also, the feedback is useful for the future and more than anything, you might be pleasantly surprised - who knows! "