A Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Design and Technology student from Pwllheli has achieved national recognition after winning the Creativity Prize at the prestigious WJEC Innovation Awards.
Mari Lois Williams was honoured for her exceptional project, which focused on designing and creating multi-purpose jewellery to support individuals with Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD). Her innovative work stood out for its thoughtful approach to accessibility, personal insight and real-world application.
The awards celebrate the most innovative GCSE and GCE Design and Technology work from WJEC centres across Wales and beyond. The awards were held at The Pierhead, Cardiff Bay and featured an exhibition of approximately 80 of the most imaginative projects created by students studying Design and Technology at GCSE and A level.
Projects are nominated by external moderators and teaching staff during the coursework standardisation process. This year, eight projects from the Pwllheli campus were nominated, with Mari’s shortlisted for the national exhibition and competition.
Her jewellery discreetly incorporates sensory aids, helping individuals with SPD reduce stress caused by auditory triggers, while also being attractive, decorative pieces.
Mari said: “The jewellery I created allowed me to transform sensory aids into something beautiful that can be worn without shame. It can be worn decoratively, but can also help those with SPD to eliminate auditory triggers. My intention was to accommodate those with similar experiences as me.
“This award means a lot to me. I am very proud of the time I spent developing and creating this project, and I think it’s a step closer to accommodating those with accessibility and sensory needs.”
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Design and Technology lecturer Delyth Mai Williams said: “It is a privilege for the college that the hard work and ingenuity of the learners is recognised on a national stage in this way.”
Since completing her studies at the college, Mari has progressed to Cardiff University where she studies Geography.
