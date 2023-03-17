On Wednesday (22 MArch) at 7.15pm, Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan will be screening the Royal Opera’s stunning production of Turandot.
In the court of Princess Turandot, suitors who fail to solve her riddles are brutally killed. But when a mysterious Prince answers one correctly, suddenly he holds all the power – and a glorious secret.
When life hangs in the balance, can love conquer all?
Puccini’s score is rich in musical marvels – featuring the famous aria Nessun dorma – while Andrei Serban’s production draws on Chinese theatrical traditions to evoke a colourful fantasy tableau of ancient Peking.
Antonio Pappano conducts Anna Pirozzi in the title role and Yonghoon Lee as Calaf.