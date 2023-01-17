With ancient tradition taking the nativity season through January to Candlemas, Bach’s Christmas Oratorio is a seasonal treat still in store.
Illnesses prevented Aberystwyth Choral Society performing in December but everything is now set for a rescheduled concert on Saturday, 28 December (7.30pm) at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The new date has meant some changes in the solo line-up, but fortunately Ukrainian soprano Khrystyna Maker has made sure she will be there.
Khrystyna first arrived in this country with her two children as refugees at the centre in Llangrannog – a far cry from the concert halls and opera houses of Europe and her home country where her busy career had taken her.
And of course, the choir has a personal connection with Ukraine through its conductor, David Russell Hulme, who is guest conductor of the symphony orchestra in Zaporozhye.
He was booked to return to this and orchestras in Kyiv and other cities before Covid put pay to all that.
Baritone Owain Browne has made a name in contemporary opera as well as the more traditional repertoire.
He performs regularly across the UK and Europe, appearing recently as a soloist in the BBC Proms.
The choir, which regularly showcases Welsh artists, is very pleased to welcome back Wrexham-born Angharad Lyddon (pictured left), who represented Wales in the 2019 Cardiff Singer of the World finals.
Her many appearances in with major companies include principal roles at Glyndebourne and English National Opera.
Tenor Gareth Dafydd Morris (pictured above), a contracted artist with Welsh National Opera, has travelled the world as a soloist – Dubai, Brno, Hong Kong, appearing both in opera and the great choral works.
The Christmas Oratorio is a favourite he has performed many times.
Part of the richness in Bach’s music comes from his embellishment of the vocal parts with the most wonderful solo instrumental lines.
The trumpet part of the Christmas Oratorio is a particularly famous example – and for this performance, one of Europe’s top Bach trumpet specialists, Dave Hendry, will be adding his special magic.
The Society works regularly with Sinfonia Cambrensis, west Wales’s professionally-based orchestra which draws players from close to home and friends from some of the country’s leading orchestras.
There’s certainly nothing like a live performance by a large choir, full orchestra and fine soloists.
And Aberystwyth Choral Society is committed to offering west Wales full-scale performances of the great choral and orchestral works – the timeless cornerstones of Western music. Quality costs – and these concerts always lose thousands.
Drawing a good audience is crucial – and the choir needs to do this if it is to survive. Covid has hit attendance at live events very hard. But don’t let it win!
Great music, a fine choir, superb soloists and orchestra; all at a bargain price! Come and be part of it – and keep live music alive!