Rail Ale / Cwrw ar y Cledrau returns in 2024 with a vibrant mix of Real Ales, Steam Trains, and Live Music, in what could well be the; ‘Last year as we know it..!’
The popular festival will take place on the 7th & 8th of June 2024, with Dinas Station acting as the principal venue once more, making use of its iconic Goods Shed and the large Marquee. However, due to planned development work which will take place at Dinas Station later in the year, it is likely that the 2024 Rail Ale festival will be the last in its current form.
Long-time Rail-Ale Festival volunteers Elwyn Jones & Dafydd Thomas said; “In a way it will be sad to see Cwrw ar y Cledrau / Rail-Ale in its current format coming to an end having been involved as volunteers from day one and seen it grow and flourish. However, all is not lost as we will be looking at doing it slightly differently from 2025 but the Goods Shed at Dinas will remain as the focal point. This 1870’s stone built structure has been and will be a key feature of the festival; it provides an ideal location to keep the beers in first class condition. It has also over the years been, like many a railway refreshment room been a place to meet old friends and have a chat, make new friends and generally enjoy yourself. Here’s looking forward to a new era and further pleasures.”
So, come and join us to celebrate what will be a special send off to the Rail Ale, as we’ve all come to know it. Whether you’ve visited us in one of our previous festivals or whether you’re a newbie, all are welcome! There will be the usual excellent selection of real ales and ciders specially selected by our bar manager, Eryl Morris. All are from microbreweries, many of which are based in North Wales. Our usual selection of fantastic live artists will keep you entertained throughout the festival with artists including The Jones and Wee Bag Band.
A range of fantastic food venders will also be serving a wide choice of food to accompany your beverages including Burgers, Pizzas and Curries.
Regular steam and diesel hauled trains will also be running throughout the weekend between Caernarfon, Dinas and Waunfawr to take you into Snowdonia’s spectacular countryside.
Opening hours will be 11:00 - 23:00 on both days and tickets are now available to buy in advance or on the door. We are very proud that the festival has continued for so long and would like to take this opportunity to offer a big thanks to the organising team, many of whom are volunteers who have been involved since year one. Our aim is to keep the festival running long into the future, in whichever form it ends up taking..!
Let’s come together and make the 2024 Rail Ale the best one yet..!