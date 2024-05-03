Long-time Rail-Ale Festival volunteers Elwyn Jones & Dafydd Thomas said; “In a way it will be sad to see Cwrw ar y Cledrau / Rail-Ale in its current format coming to an end having been involved as volunteers from day one and seen it grow and flourish. However, all is not lost as we will be looking at doing it slightly differently from 2025 but the Goods Shed at Dinas will remain as the focal point. This 1870’s stone built structure has been and will be a key feature of the festival; it provides an ideal location to keep the beers in first class condition. It has also over the years been, like many a railway refreshment room been a place to meet old friends and have a chat, make new friends and generally enjoy yourself. Here’s looking forward to a new era and further pleasures.”