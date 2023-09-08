On Saturday, 16 September at 2pm, Waterstones Aberystwyth will welcome Sarah Todd Taylor for the launch of the third instalment of her popular Alice Éclair: Spy Extraordinaire series.
Set in 1930s Paris, the series aimed at eight to 12-year-olds follows the adventures of talented baker, Alice, who just happens to also be France’s youngest spy.
The latest instalment – A Sprinkling of Danger – brings a touch of Hollywood glamour as Alice is set to work behind the scenes of a movie set at the palace of Versailles while chasing down the identity of an enemy spy who is betraying the locations of France’s agents.
Come to Waterstones to learn more about this exciting series, crammed with adventure, codes and, of course, cake.