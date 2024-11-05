Choirs For Good which has a group in Aberystwyth has won a Mental Health & Wellbeing Award.
The Best Wellbeing Service in Wales 2024 award was presented to Choirs For Good in Cardiff.
Groups meet weekly across 12 locations in Wales and Bristol, bringing together people from all parts of the community to socialise and sing.
Aberystwyth’s group meet at Eglwys Seion on Tuesdays at 6.30pm, led by Tiffany Evans.
Community singing has been shown to improve mental health and self confidence, and give members a sense of belonging.
The sessions include 30 minutes of tea, biscuits, and conversation, followed by an hour of singing.
The Mental Health & Wellbeing awards are managed and organised by The Ajuda Foundation, a community interest company promoting positive mental health. They recognise initiatives that help people feel better, like Choirs For Good.
Bobbie Allen, Project Coordinator at the Ajuda Foundation, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to award Choirs for Good with the Best Wellbeing Service this year. It was a hotly contested category, but the work that Choirs for Good is doing for mental health and wellbeing in the community speaks for itself. We were able to sense the 'feel-good factor' Choirs for Good brings when they sang at the Mental Health & Wellbeing Wales Awards ceremony this year - there was a real buzz in the room, and the joy was evident in the light they brought to people's faces. A well-deserved win indeed!”
Aberystwyth choirs leader Tiffany Evans said: "Leading this choir has shown me time and again that singing together goes far beyond music; it creates bonds, lifts spirits, and strengthens friendships. There have been many moments when a simple tune has turned into shared laughter.
“This incredible award reminds me why we sing: for joy, connection, and community. Being a part of the Aberystwyth Choir For Good is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done and I encourage anyone to attend.”
Ruth Haugen, Choirs For Good impact manager, said: “Choirs For Good are absolutely honoured to be receiving this prestigious award.”