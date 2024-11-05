Bobbie Allen, Project Coordinator at the Ajuda Foundation, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to award Choirs for Good with the Best Wellbeing Service this year. It was a hotly contested category, but the work that Choirs for Good is doing for mental health and wellbeing in the community speaks for itself. We were able to sense the 'feel-good factor' Choirs for Good brings when they sang at the Mental Health & Wellbeing Wales Awards ceremony this year - there was a real buzz in the room, and the joy was evident in the light they brought to people's faces. A well-deserved win indeed!”