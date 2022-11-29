Illness has forced Aberystwyth Choral Society to postpone their upcoming concert, but they will be back in the new year with the same line-up.
Instead of this Saturday, 10 December, the society will present their show on Saturday, 28 January.
The thriving society’s concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre will see them present Bach’s magnificent Christmas Oratorio — a masterpiece by one of music’s towering geniuses.
Outstanding guest soloists feature regularly with the choir and this time members are truly delighted to welcome Ukrainian soprano Khrystyna Maker (pictured), who first arrived in this country with her two children as refugees at the centre in Llangrannog — a far cry from the concert halls and opera houses of Europe and her home country where her busy career had taken her.
And, of course, the choir has a personal connection with Ukraine through its conductor, David Russell Hulme, who is guest conductor of the symphony orchestra in Zaporozhye — booked to return there and also to appear with orchestras in Kiev and other cities before Covid put pay to all that.
As usual, fine soloists from Wales feature in the performance, too. Tenor Rhodri Prys Jones takes the demanding role of the Evangelist, who links the work’s rich and brilliant choruses and solo arias that relate familiar episodes from the Nativity. No stranger to Aberystwyth, his busy career includes roles with Opera North and Welsh National Opera.
Mezzo soprano Sioned Gwen Davies has been particularly busy as a principal with Scottish Opera, while Dutch/Canadian baritone Ryan Hugh Ross’s diary shows him dashing between engagements in the UK, Europe and across the Atlantic. Indeed, the concert on 10 December will be his third choral engagement in Aberystwyth.
The society works regularly with Sinfonia Cambrensis, west Wales’s professionally-based orchestra which draws players from close to home and friends from some of the country’s leading orchestras.
Quality costs – and these concerts always lose thousands – so drawing a good audience is crucial and the choir needs to do this if it is to survive.
“Covid has hit attendance at live events very hard, but don’t let it win!” a choir spokesperson said.
“Great music, a fine choir, superb soloists and orchestra and all at bargain price! Come and be part of it — and keep live music alive!”